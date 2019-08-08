Guatemala: Dengue Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRGT015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The number of dengue cases observed as of Epidemiological Week 29 is significantly higher than that seen during this same period last year, according to the report issued by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MSPAS) in July. This report shows 9,943 accumulated cases (a rate of 56.2/100,000 inhabitants) versus 2,646 accumulated cases (a rate of 15.3/100,000) in 2018. By Epidemiological Week 29, the Ministry of Health had reported 27 deaths attributed to severe dengue (of a total of 38 cases), of which 65 per cent were children under 15. The presence of four dengue serotypes, predominantly of the DEN-2 serotype, increases the risk of severe dengue. The lethality rate for the Americas stands at 0.04 per cent, while at Week 28 the lethality rate for Guatemala was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

According to the report for Epidemiological Week 26, 80 per cent of reported and recorded cases of dengue were concentrated in 12 Health Regions. The highest number of cases have been reported in the municipality of Coatepeque in Quetzaltenango department and in Jacaltenango in Huehuetenango; however, active outbreaks are reported in 14 of 30 Health Regions in the country, especially in the municipalities of Jacaltenango, San Luis Jilotepeque, Joyabaj, Ixcan, Cuilapa, Nueva Santa Rosa, Mazatenango, Melchor de Mencos, San Benito, Poptún, San Luis Peten, Puerto Barrios, Morales, Chiquimula, Coatepeque and Malacatán.

The six municipalities that will be targets are as follow:

Coatepeque (Quetzaltenango)

Mazatenango (Suchitepéquez)

Retalhuleu (Retalhuleu)

Chiquimula (Chiquimula)

Puerto Barrios (Izabal)

El Estor (Izabal)

On 29 July, the Minister of Health declared an Epidemiological Red Alert, convening a press conference to report an “epidemiological crisis due to the increase in dengue cases” affecting over 75 per cent of the country.