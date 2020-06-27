WASHINGTON, June 26, 2020 - The World Bank today approved the following project:

Guatemala COVID-19 Response Project

IBRD Loan: $20 million

Terms: Maturity = 35 years, Grace = 4 years

Project ID: P173854

Project Description: The objective of the Guatemala COVID-19 Response Project is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in the Republic of Guatemala.

For more information, please visit here.

Contacts

César León

+503 2526-5900

cleonjuarez@worldbank.org