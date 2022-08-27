Guatemala: Central America & Mexico Migration Crisis - Emergency Appeal No. MDR43008 - Country Operational Strategy

Guatemala Funding Requirement: CHF 2.8 million

IFRC Secretariat Funding requirement: CHF 18 million

Federation-wide funding requirement: CHF 28 million

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

Migration is an element that takes place in a context marked by historical, political, economic and social ties. People undertake their migration route due to a variety of factors and multi-causal motivations, such as poverty, inequality, lack of opportunities, climate change impacts in rural areas, family reunification and generalised violence. These are not standalone motives, and can go hand in hand with one another.

The selection of the different migratory routes is characterised by a series of common factors: the lack of economic resources; the information channels used; the means of transportation chosen; the use of a smuggler; and the knowledge of the different blind spots that cross international borders. While each route has its particularities, they all present a high level of danger.

In the country, people on the move are exposed to numerous risks, both to their health and physical integrity. They are also frequently exposed to different types of violence, extortion, and robbery.

In recent years, regional responses to the violence have often involved an increased incorporation of the military in public security tasks. This has heightened the need for increased observation and vigilance in order to avoid excesses and ensure the appropriate use of force in each situation. The entry of 41,179 Guatemalan migrant returnees was registered from January to May 2022 coming mainly from the United States and Mexico. According to the Guatemalan Red Cross (CRG by its Spanish acronym), during May 2022, an average of 160 people per day used the Humanitarian Service Points at the border points of El Corinto and Agua Caliente. According to information from Medicos del Mundo Guatemala, at the Migrant House of Esquipulas, on the migratory route from Agua Caliente, 450 migrants in transit were supported in May 2022, and an average of 230 migrants were sheltered per day.

Given the increase in massive mixed flows of people on the move in recent months, the demand for humanitarian services has also increased, as well as the need to expand care in different parts of the country. This has also demanded the availability of resources of all kinds to ensure quality and relevant care. In this sense, the Emergency Appeal for the migration crisis in Central America and Mexico is necessary and relevant, and in turn, strengthens the work that the Guatemalan Red Cross (CRG) has been doing through various projects, both medium and long-term, through the Migration Programme.

Severity of humanitarian conditions

Protection risks in transit and return are correlated with the profile and vulnerability of people on the move. In this sense, among the most vulnerable groups are children and adolescents, women, LGTBIQ+ people, people with disabilities, people with chronic diseases and family units with limited resources. The key points to recognise are:

Mobility restrictions and border closures decreed by states due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased and complexified the protection risks for people on the move. Access to physical and mental health services for the migrant population and those who receive them is limited, so there are still specific barriers to comprehensive, quality, and relevant services. Discrimination and xenophobia, as well as other formal and informal barriers, such as legal, social and cultural issues, including language and relationships, increase the vulnerability of the migrant population. The protection risks faced by migrants in transit, such as armed violence, human trafficking, smuggling, gender, and sexual violence, require specialised care needs.

These situations generate a perverse circle: migrants seek new blind spots to circumvent migration controls, exacerbating the risk of suffering abuses and human rights violations during the migratory route.