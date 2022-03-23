Guatemala: cash-based interventions - 2021 post-distribution monitoring report (March 2022)

Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) is performed by UNHCR and its partner agencies for cash assistance using corporate-defined methodology and tools adapted to the Covid-19 context. This exercise covers various aspects of the programme, including process, implementation, outcomes of cash usage, negative coping mechanisms, protection concerns,and communication/feedback mechanisms. This report covers households that had received a CBI payment in the 3rdand 4thquarterof 2021.