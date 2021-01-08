Guatemala: Acute Food Insecurity Situation September 2020 and Projection Update for November 2020 - March 2021

Overview

This acute food insecurity analysis is an update of the projection analysis of the period of November 2020 to March 2021, which has been carried out in ten departments that were included in the state of emergency decreed by the Government of Guatemala, due to the damage and impact caused by the Eta and Iota hurricanes during the month of November. The departments analysed are: Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, El Progreso, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Jutiapa, Petén, Quiché, Santa Rosa and Zacapa, and the acute food insecurity situation of nearly 6.7 million inhabitants (40% of the total population) in Guatemala (16.9 million inhabitants - INE) is analysed.

Key Drivers

HURRICANES ETA AND IOTA

The hurricanes affected the livelihoods of people, both producers, labourers and consumers, damaging large areas of crops, mainly basic grains and vegetables. Damage was also reported to homes, roads and road and production infrastructure, which directly affected the agro-food chain, limiting the availability of and access to food, with effects on food consumption.

COVID-19

The restrictions initially imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 limited the movement of people, products and transport, directly affecting access to food, but now ,the measures have been relaxed, partially stimulating economic recovery. However, an increase in the number of cases is expected in the projection period, which could force a resumption of these measures, depending on how the situation evolves.

LIMITED STOCKS AND RISING FOOD PRICES

For this period, families were expected to have their stocks of locally produced basic grains until March 2021. However, the passage of the hurricanes caused many families to lose their reserves. In addition, during the period under review, food prices increased, and in the case of maize and beans, they were above average.

LOSS OF INCOME

Expectations and opportunities for work may be diminished due to the consequences of damage to agricultural land in areas affected by hurricanes, coupled with the late start of labour. Due to low farm household incomes and limited access to inputs, farming areas have generally been reduced and yields affected. Therefore, in this period, there would be a reduction in the demand for labour in the most affected areas.