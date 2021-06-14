Guatemala: Acute Food Insecurity Situation May - August 2021 and Projection for September 2021 - January 2022

Overview

Around 3.5 million people in Guatemala are classified in Crisis or Emergency (IPC Phase 3 or 4) during the seasonal hunger period of May to August 2021 and require urgent action. Analysts project this figure to decrease to 2.5 million during the period of lowest acute food insecurity between September 2021 and January 2022.

Through August 2021, 16 departments are classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3): Alta Verapaz, Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Chiquimula, El Progreso, Huehuetenango, Izabal, Jalapa, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, San Marcos,

Santa Rosa, Sololá, Suchitepéquez, Totonicapán and Zacapa. From September 2021 to January 2022, five departments are projected to remain in Crisis (Phase 3): Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, Huehuetenango, Quiché and Totonicapán; and 11 are projected to improve to a situation of Stressed acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 2).

The most vulnerable population are subsistence farming households with income losses due to damage caused by storms ETA and IOTA during November 2020, small informal traders, and agricultural day labourers affected by the constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These households are forced to use Crisis and Emergency coping strategies to bridge their food gaps, such as selling assets and using their savings. In departments classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), there is depletion of food stocks, difficulties in accessing markets mainly due to low purchasing power, and at least one in five households using Crisis coping strategies to feed themselves regularly.

Key Drivers

COVID-19

The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guatemala in terms of mandatory mobility restrictions to limit transmission of the virus had a major impact on the country’s economy in 2020 and continue into 2021.

However, the increase in cases and the slow progress in the vaccination process could once again lead to some restrictive measures, especially in those departments with red and orange alerts.

Increased food prices

The increase in the prices of the basic food basket, mainly basic grains, affects more than half of the population (57%) in accessing food through purchase, due to low purchasing power, presenting serious difficulties to support their families, and forcing them to use Crisis coping strategies to get food, either by selling their assets (40%) or spending their savings (68%).

Loss of jobs and income

Mandatory restrictive measures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to job losses. Between May and August 2021, a slow recovery of the economy is expected, which in turn will lead to a recovery of employment and wages, and a revival of formal and informal economic activities.

Depletion of basic grain reserves

April through August corresponds to the so-called seasonal hunger period in rural agricultural areas of the country. During this period, stocks of staple grains are depleted, making households dependent on purchases when consumer prices are at their highest for the year, and the low demand for agricultural labour limits their purchasing power, impacting food consumption. Households in some departments saw their stocks of staple grains depleted earlier than usual due to crop losses caused by tropical storms ETA and IOTA in late 2020.