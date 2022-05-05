Guatemala: 8 thousand 791 people affected by rains are registered

Informative Bulletin No. 200-2022

According to report 018 of the Rainy Season 2022, prepared by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- on the morning of Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 8,791 people have been registered as affected during the rainy season this year.

A total of 13 incidents caused the 8 thousand 791 people to be affected. The 13 adverse events are as follows:

Structural collapse in Guatemala.

Landslide in Guatemala.

Flood in Guatemala.

2 landslides in Guatemala.

2 collapses in Huehuetenango.

Strong winds in Quiche.

Landslide in Quiche.

Mudflow in Sacatepéquez.

Sliding in San Marcos.

Flood in Suchitepéquez.

Structural collapse in Suchitepéquez.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned incidents were reported from Saturday, April 23 to Monday, April 30, 2022, according to the Emergency or Disaster Information Management System -SISMICEDE-.

Continuing with the statistics of people indicated in the 018 report of the Rainy Season 2022, 73 people have been affected and 491 have been treated by institutions that make up the CONRED System. Regarding the damage to homes and public infrastructure, which is also mentioned in said report, 41 homes have been reported with slight damage, 36 homes have been reported with moderate damage and 5 roads have been recorded as affected.

CONRED is prepared for the current 2022 Rainy Season with adequate equipment, trained personnel, protocols and humanitarian aid, seeking once again to safeguard the lives of Guatemalans who could be affected by the rains of the time.