Guatemala: 10 thousand 754 affected by rains in the last hours

Informative Bulletin No. 406-2021

During the last hours, institutions that make up the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- attended 17 incidents due to rains in the departments of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, San Marcos, Retalhuleu, Alta Verapaz, Escuintla and Quetzaltenango, events that affected 10,754 residents of different communities.

The incidents recorded by the CONRED System occurred in the following departments:

Azolvamiento in Huehuetenango.

Landslide in Huehuetenango.

Tree fall in Guatemala.

Structural collapses in San Marcos and Retalhuleu.

Strong winds in Retalhuleu.

Floods in Retalhuleu, San Marcos, Alta Verapaz, Escuintla and Quetzaltenango.

Of the 10,754 people affected, 122 evacuated their homes and 20 were sheltered. Regarding damage to homes, the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis -EDAN-, developed by entities that make up the CONRED System, indicated a total of 278 homes with mild, moderate and severe damage.

Due to the conditions for Thursday, August 26 (rains for the afternoon and night), the Executive Secretariat of CONRED recommends that the general population review their Family Response Plan, being a fundamental tool during the 2021 Rainy Season, since it enables the continuity of the functioning of the home and the family during an emergency or disaster situation.

For people who want to know the Guide for the Preparation of the Family Response Plan, they can enter the following link:

https://conred.gob.gt/documentos/planes/PFR-GUIA.pdf

In compliance with the Specific Protocol for Rains in the Republic of Guatemala 2021, the CONRED System maintains inter-institutional coordination and response actions, in order to serve the Guatemalan population during the rainy season of this year.