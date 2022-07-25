Global Hunger Crisis: Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador

Climate change, conflict, COVID-19, and gender inequality impacts food security globally. Together with the Ukraine conflict, the food crisis across the world is worsening. UN Women’s Zero Hunger Sustainable Development Goal Map shows that 49.7% of people are facing moderate or severe food insecurity in Guatemala, 45.6% in Honduras, and 32.7% in Ecuador. Increasing prices of energy, fertilizer, and agriculture inputs are also raising the prices of food and food production.

Smallholder farmers, who already struggled to produce enough food because of climate change, are now facing serious impacts because they can no longer afford inputs for production. Food security among the rural population who depend largely on farming as a primary source of livelihood is at risk.

To understand how smallholders’ farmers are being impacted by the global food crisis in their local context, CARE engaged with three Latin American countries: Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The aim is to obtain first-hand information on the impact of these shocks nationwide and on women farmers, and the coping strategies acquired among the farmers.