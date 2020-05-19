GIEWS Country Brief: Guatemala 19-May-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Weather conditions forecast to be favourable during 2020 main season maize crop

Cereal production in 2019 estimated at average level

Cereal import requirements forecast to continue to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

Prices of staple grains higher year on year

Weather conditions forecast to be favourable during 2020 main season maize crop

Planting of the 2020 main season maize crop started in the southwestern and coastal regions with the timely onset of seasonal rains. In the key producing northern area, planting operations are expected to start from late May. Precipitation amounts are forecast at average to above‑average levels in the May‑July period across the country and are expected to benefit crop development.

Cereal production in 2019 estimated at average level

Maize output in 2019 is estimated at a near‑average level of 1.9 million tonnes. Production of the main Primera season crop was favourable in the main northern producing areas. However, reduced rainfall amounts and above‑average temperatures during the critical period of grain filling constrained crop yields in the centraleastern Corredor Seco area. In the minor Postrera season, improved rainfall in the September‑October period provided good soil moisture for crop development, with a positive impact on yields. However, torrential rainfall in late October caused flooding in the coastal region with localized crop losses.

Cereal import requirements forecast to continue to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal import requirements have been growing steadily over the last decade due to the strong demand for yellow maize by the poultry sector, combined with the sustained demand of wheat‑based food products. In the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June), cereal import requirements are forecast at well above-average level of 2.3 million tonnes, with maize imports accounting for two-thirds.

Prices of staple grains higher year on year

Prices of white maize stabilized in April, after the upsurge in March due to a sharp increase in demand amid the COVID‑19 pandemic. In April, increased market supplies from the northern producing areas and imports from Mexico put downward pressure on prices, however, prices were well above their year‑earlier levels. Similarly, prices of black beans were higher year on year, following the sharp price increases in the previous two months due to high domestic demand. In the case of rice, prices tend to be stable, as the country mostly depends on imports to cover the domestic demand. However, prices started increasing from March, mainly reflecting the low imports in the first quarter of the year, exacerbated by the high prices of the United States of America, the country’s main rice supplier.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

Amid the COVID‑19 breakout, the Government authorized the duty-free imports of 200 000 tonnes of white maize and 152 000 tonnes of rice valid until the end of 2020, with the aim to boost domestic supplies. Following the recent increases in market prices, the Customer Protection Office published suggested prices of staple food and is also strengthening the monitoring of market prices.