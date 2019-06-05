GIEWS Country Brief: Guatemala 05-June-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of main maize crop ongoing under favourable weather conditions

Planting of the main 2019 maize crop is ongoing. Based on the Regional Committee of Hydraulic Resources (CRRH)’s forecast on probability of rainfall in the May-July period, average and above-average rainfall is expected in Guatemala. During May, although the start of rainy season was somewhat erratic, but generally abundant rainfall was registered across the country, except in the northern region, where the rainy season normally starts in early June. Assuming favourable weather conditions, FAO forecasts a likely increase in production to a slightly above average level. The forecast also reflects higher maize sowings, instigated by higher prices.

In 2018, the prolonged dry conditions in the late June-early August period adversely affected yields of the main maize crops. The Government estimated that about 300 000 families were affected by dryness, more than in 2015, when an El Niño-induced drought affected production. However, maize production in 2018 was estimated at an average level of 1.86 million tonnes as some farmers planted maize crop in the second season following improved rainfall in August and September.

Cereal import requirements anticipated to increase in 2018/19 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are anticipated to increase and reach an aboveaverage level of 1.8 million tonnes, reflecting the low 2018 maize production and the sustained demand for yellow maize by the feed industry. Wheat imports are expected to increase, following a higher demand of wheat-based food products.

Prices of maize seasonally increased in April and higher year on year

In April, prices of white maize increased slightly in line with seasonal trends. Prices were 8 percent above their levels a year earlier, as the seasonal upward pressure was limited by imports from Mexico and supplies from northern producing areas. Prices of black beans declined slightly in April as a result of new supplies from northern producing areas and were down from a year earlier due to the good 2018 output.