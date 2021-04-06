Gender Financing in Guatemalal: Mapping funding to improve gender equality, March 2021

Executive summary

This report assesses the availability and quality of publicly available information, including government budgets and open data portals, collects primary data on data use, and tracks the available gender financing to determine how the Government of Guatemala and international funders can better meet gender advocates’ needs.

Its findings include:

• Key organizations working to improve gender equality in Guatemala are generally dissatisfied with the available information on gender equality funding and initiatives for Guatemala. Our analysis of available information supports this view. Without accurate, timely, comprehensive, and accessible information on how gender equality is being supported in Guatemala it is impossible to hold the Government of Guatemala and other funders to account on their gender equality commitments and to learn which initiatives make Guatemala more equal and why.

• The Government of Guatemala has made commendable efforts to develop gender responsive budgeting (GRB) at the national level and to develop a State Integrated Accounting System (SICOIN) to track nationally-funded and internationally-funded initiatives.

• International donors have made significant efforts to apply the OECD-DAC gender equality policy marker to their funding, which makes it possible to provide an indication of their financial commitments to gender equality in Guatemala.

Based on these findings, we propose key considerations for the Government of Guatemala and international donors, and other key gender equality stakeholders, to build on their progress, effectively engage so that data is published and used to increase awareness of ongoing gender equality efforts, inform program design, facilitate consultations to (re)allocate funding to effective initiatives, and ultimately, to improve development outcomes.