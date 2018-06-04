Fuego Volcano Eruption: Situation Report 1 - (period covered: June 3-4, 2018)

Situation Overview

Highights:

The Fuego Volcano erupted around noon on Sunday, June 3, 2018. It is located 27 miles southwest of Guatemala City. The death toll has been estimated to be over 30, an unknown number are missing, and an estimated 3,000 people have been evacuated. Villages on the slopes of the volcano were buried in volcanic ash, mud and rocks as the volcano erupted for 16 and a half hours on Sunday. Disaster response personnel and the military are conducting search and rescue operations. source, source2

This Situation Report provides useful information links, important phone numbers, and situation updates gathered from social media and internet sources.