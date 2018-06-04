04 Jun 2018

Fuego Volcano Eruption: Situation Report 1 - (period covered: June 3-4, 2018)

Report
from Humanity Road
Published on 04 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (309.31 KB)

Situation Overview
Highights:

The Fuego Volcano erupted around noon on Sunday, June 3, 2018. It is located 27 miles southwest of Guatemala City. The death toll has been estimated to be over 30, an unknown number are missing, and an estimated 3,000 people have been evacuated. Villages on the slopes of the volcano were buried in volcanic ash, mud and rocks as the volcano erupted for 16 and a half hours on Sunday. Disaster response personnel and the military are conducting search and rescue operations. source, source2

This Situation Report provides useful information links, important phone numbers, and situation updates gathered from social media and internet sources.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.