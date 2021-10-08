Fleeing to live: supporting violence survivors in Central America

Story by Daniele Pagani, Regional Information Officer for Latin America and The Caribbean, EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

The consequences of gang violence are dire in Central America. Around 600,000 people are internally displaced. In the last 6 years, 72,000 people have been murdered in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. An unknown number of people have disappeared.

“I did not know what to do. I told my wife to get some clothes and food and that we were going to hide in a warehouse of the farm where I work,” says Manuel, a victim of gang violence. With EU humanitarian funding, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provides aid to those escaping the gangs’ cruel behaviour.

“We are going to cut your baby daughter into pieces, then we are going to kill your boy and rape your wife to death in front of your eyes. Then, after you have seen all this, we are going to kill you too.”

This is what members of one of the powerful criminal gangs active in El Salvador told Manuel* on a rainy afternoon, while he was standing on the doorstep of his little house.

His fault: having informed his boss that members of a gang were stealing from the farm where he was employed as security chief. “I knew they would do it. They do this kind of things all the time. I was petrified,” recalls Manuel.

“I did not know what to do. I told my wife to get some clothes and food and that we were going to hide in a warehouse of the farm where I work,” he says.

They spent 8 days hiding. Then a gang member showed up and told Manuel they knew he was hiding and that it was his last day on earth. “This is when we decided to run away,” recalls Ana* his wife.

“I took my children and begged an acquaintance for a lift to a faraway town. Manuel stayed to ensure we could run away safely, we lost track of him for an entire never-ending day, not knowing if he was alive,” she explains.

Manuel and Ana managed to escape, but they knew it wasn’t over. Criminal gangs in Central America have a wide network of affiliates who provide them with information. For this reason, Manuel´s family had to relocate 7 times.

They are among the more than 24,000 beneficiaries of an EU funded humanitarian project implemented by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, aimed at supporting victims of violence.

It is estimated that the two main criminal gangs in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – the Mara Salvatrucha 13 and the Barrio 18 – can count on more than 400,000 affiliates. They feed on extortion, drug trafficking and forced prostitution and are renowned for their extremely cruel behaviour.

Communities try to offer alternatives for young people, but the lack of economic opportunities, the murder of community leaders and the violent gang control are hard to defeat.

In the last 6 years, in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala there have been 72,000 murders and an unaccounted number of disappeared persons. The humanitarian consequences of gang violence are no different from those of a conflict.

According to the International Displacement Monitoring Centre, more than 600,000 internally displaced people in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala fled from violence.

“It has become impossible to live in Honduras. I live in constant fear, I cannot trust anyone,” says Emiliano*, who had to flee twice because a gang member wanted to take his 13-year-old daughter.

“I do not allow my daughters to use social media, WhatsApp, nothing. They never go out alone. What kind of life is this? We live like if we were imprisoned. As soon as I have the money I will leave the country.”

Emiliano is another beneficiary of the EU-funded project. He received cash assistance, legal advice and psychological and educational support to help him send his daughters to school.

Thanks to EU funding, NRC also works together with local institutions to enhance their capacities to identify families and individuals in need of protection.

“I want to go to the United States. I do not want to go in other countries nearby: they will find you wherever you go.”

A journey north is extremely expensive for a working-class person like him: the coyotes – smugglers who get migrants cross the border illegally – are asking for up to €13,000 per person. In a country like Honduras, the average monthly salary for an agricultural worker is less than €200.

“I am considering leaving my daughters here, in an institution that takes care of young girls, and try to go on my own. I know it is dangerous, but I do it for them,” says Emiliano.

The violence perpetrated by criminal groups is one of the main reasons for which people keep fleeing.

The European Union finances humanitarian interventions in Central America since 1994, with a total funding of €280 million.

For 2019-2021, the EU allocated €47.3 million, to respond to different needs across the region, from the recurrent droughts and natural disasters to epidemics, protection and education in emergencies.

Last updated 07/10/2021