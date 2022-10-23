Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Guatemala in Response to the Serious Damages caused by Tropical Storm

Today, on October 21, upon the request of the Government of Guatemala, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (blankets and sleeping pads) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Guatemala in response to the serious damages mainly caused by Tropical Storm Julia in Guatemala.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Guatemala, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Guatemala to support the affected people.

[Reference]

In Guatemala, rainfall during the rainy season (April-October) has continued intermittently since August, causing landslides, mudslides and other damages. In addition, Tropical Storm Julia made landfall between the 9th and 10th of this month, causing extensive damages, including floods and overflowing of rivers in many parts of the country. According to the Government of Guatemala, the cumulative damage includes 65 deaths, 9 people missing, about 30,000 people affected and 14,000 people in evacuation centers (as of October 18).