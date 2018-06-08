08 Jun 2018

Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Guatemala in response to the Eruption of Volcano

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 08 Jun 2018

  1. Today, June 8, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, etc.) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Republic of Guatemala, in response to the request from the Government of the Republic of Guatemala following serious damage caused by the eruption of Fuego volcano.

  2. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to the Republic of Guatemala to respond to the humanitarian needs of the people affected by the disaster as well as in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Republic of Guatemala.

    (Note) On June 4, the eruption of the Fuego volcano caused serious damages in the republic of Guatemala. According to the Guatemalan authorities, more than 12,000 people have evacuated.

