Emergency Assistance to Guatemala in Response to the Hurricane Disaster

November 11, upon the request of the Government of Guatemala, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (sleeping pads and blankets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Guatemala in response to the damages caused by the recent hurricane.

Upon the request of the Government of Guatemala, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Guatemala, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Guatemala to support the victims of the hurricane.

In Guatemala, continuous torrential rainfall caused by the hurricane (Hurricane Eta) which had landed the country on November 5 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Guatemala, as of November 10, 44 people died, ninety thousand people evacuated, and three hundred seven thousand people were affected.