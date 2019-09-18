Emergency Appeal: Central America: Dengue Outbreak, Appeal n° MDRGT015

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2,9 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support five National Red Cross Societies of the Central American Region (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica)1 to deliver assistance to 550,000 people for 12 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Health; Water, Sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH) and National Society strengthening. The planned response reflects the current situation of the dengue epidemic in Central America and information available at this time of the evolving operation and it will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date