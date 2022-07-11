El Salvador, Guatemala & Honduras Mancomunidad Trinacional Fronteriza Río Lempa - MTFRL: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis June 2022 - August 2022, Published on July 7, 2022

148,000 PEOPLE WILL LIKELY BE IN CRISIS OR EMERGENCY ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY IN THE PERIOD FROM JUNE TO AUGUST 2022

Since several months have passed since the second projection of the November 2021 analysis in the Rio Lempa Trinatonal Region, it is considered necessary to verify the accuracy of the assumptions; therefore, the present analysis of acute food insecurity is an update of the projected classification from June to August 2022. This period corresponds to the so-called Seasonal Hunger period, and the analysis includes four micro-regions of the Trifinio Region: Cayaguanca, Ch’orti’, Güija and Ocotepeque, with a total analyzed population of 515,000 people.

The update has resulted in adjustments to the population estimates, but the classifications are maintained. The total population in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) increased from 12,000 people to 22,000, at the expense of the deterioration of the population in Phase 3 (Critical). Likewise, the population in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) increased from 177,000 to 185,000, at the expense of the deterioration of the population in IPC Phase 1 (Minimal/No Food Insecurity). The Ch’orti’ micro-region is the most vulnerable population, with 8% of the population in Emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and 35% in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), which represents a little more than 103,000 people who require immediate attention. The micro-regions of Cayaguanca, Guija and Ocotepeque show an increase in the proportion of the population in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

Overall, 29% of the population is in Crisis condition (IPC Phase 3 or above). The update confirms the assumptions identified in the 2021 analysis for this period, with the factors with the greatest impact being the increase in prices of food, hydrocarbons, transportation and agricultural inputs required for production. The increase in prices beyond what was projected, mainly in basic grains and fats, in this period of high dependence on purchases due to the depletion of basic grain reserves, has had effects on the diet of the population, which is reflected in the increase of malnutrition cases in the Ch’orti’ micro-region. The assumptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are maintained. Climatic conditions have behaved differently than projected and this may affect the demand for agricultural labour.