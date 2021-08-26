Guatemala + 2 more

El Salvador, Guatemala & Honduras: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021 - Humanitarian Programme Cycle 2021 (August 2021 - December 2022)

OVERVIEW

In support of the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, humanitarian actors in each country have developed Humanitarian Response Plans with a total funding requirement of US$588 million to assist 4.3 million people in need. These plans will be implemented from August 2021 to December 2022.

PEOPLE IN NEED
8.3M

PEOPLE TARGETED
4.3M

REQUIREMENTS (US$)
$588M

OPERATIONAL PARTNERS
157

PROJECTS
190

