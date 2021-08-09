El Salvador, Guatemala & Honduras: Humanitarian Needs Overview Summary (Humanitarian Programme Cycle, July 2021)

Due to the impact of the pandemic and the more than 30 storms and hurricanes in 2020, poverty rates have increased. Four out of every 10 people live in poverty in El Salvador, in Guatemala it is 5 out of every 10, and in Honduras, 6 out of every 10 people are poor. The closure of schools across the three countries affected more than 7 million children. The decrease in purchasing power, the effects of climate change on crops and the interruption to school feeding programs for children have increased the number of people who suffer from food and nutrition insecurity to more than 7 million.