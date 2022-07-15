Documenting good practice on accountability for conflict-related sexual violence: The Sepur Zarco case

INTRODUCTION

Despite increasing evidence of sexual and other forms of gender-based violence (SGBV) committed during periods of conflict or repression, few domestic justice systems have held perpetrators accountable for these crimes. The Sepur Zarco case is an exception. In a landmark verdict issued in late February 2016, a Guatemalan court convicted two former military members of, inter alia, sexual violence, sexual slavery, and domestic slavery committed against Maya Q’eqchi’ women in and near a military rest outpost in Sepur Zarco during the internal armed conflict in Guatemala. This was one of the first convictions of former military members for acts of sexual violence against women committed in the context of the country’s armed conflict, and one of the first instances of a domestic court anywhere prosecuting – through the application of national and international laws – sexual slavery in the context of armed conflict as an international crime. A year later, Guatemala’s High Risk Crimes Appellate Tribunal unanimously upheld the historic Sepur Zarco judgment, which became final in September 2018.

In acknowledging that acts of sexual violence against the women amounted to grave crimes, the Sepur Zarco verdict changed the narrative about sexual violence in Guatemala’s conflict. Up until then – as in other conflicts in the region and beyond – sexual violence had not been recognized as a distinct crime, equivalent to other crimes committed during the conflict, for which perpetrators could be held accountable. The historic verdict has inspired other women to bring sexual violence claims, both in Guatemala and elsewhere, and to frame these acts as international crimes. In addition, the transformative reparations awarded in the case – many of which were directed against the State – have become a model for reparations awards.

This report highlights some of the critical developments prior to the case, as well as the social, legal, and political strategies employed in the case, which led to its remarkable success. It will also offer some reflections about the challenges that have emerged since the Sepur Zarco case and the potential lessons learned for pending and future litigation of similar cases in the region.