Delivery of humanitarian aid in benefit of the Guatemalan population

Press Release No. 2730

With instructions from the President, Dr. Alejandro Giammattei, the CONRED System carries out response actions in humanitarian aid, with the delivery of food to the people who were affected as a result of the rains associated with tropical cyclone Julia.

The delivery has been made in communities of the following departments:

Guatemala

Jalapa

Saint Mark

Suchitepequez

Zacapa

Quetzaltenango

Escuintla

Peten

Huehuetenango

Quiche

Upper Verapaz

Retalhuleu

In support of the affected families, the Guatemalan Chamber of Industry made a donation of 25 quintals of rice, inputs that will be distributed in the affected departments.

As part of the humanitarian aid operations, an airlift was established at the Huehuetenango aerodrome to send food to communities in that department that were isolated due to landslides as a result of the rains caused by tropical cyclone Julia.

The Guatemalan Army participated in this logistics operation through the Fifth Infantry Brigade, the Guatemalan Air Force, the Huehuetenango Military Reserves, the Ministry of the Interior, personnel from the Food and Nutrition Security Secretariat -SESAN- and the Executive Secretariat of CONRED through Immediate Response Teams -ERI-, Regional and Departmental Delegates.

In addition to delivering resources to affected families, CONRED, together with institutions that make up the CONRED System and Coordinators for Disaster Reduction (at the local, municipal, departmental and regional levels), maintains coordination actions for the respective attention, such as: Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis -EDAN-, road cleaning, accommodation of shelters and support during evacuations.