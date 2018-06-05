05 Jun 2018

CRS Assisting with Local Relief Effort in Guatemala after Deadly Volcano Eruption

Report
from Catholic Relief Services
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:
Kim Pozniak
Catholic Relief Services
kim.pozniak@crs.org
410-951-7281

BALTIMORE, MD, June 5, 2018 – Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the international humanitarian relief and development organization of the U.S. Catholic Church, is responding to Sunday’s “Volcan de Fuego” (fire volcano) eruption in Guatemala, which left an entire community buried in ash. The death toll from the volcano – currently at 70 – is expected to climb into the hundreds as rescuers make their way to villages devastated by the mixtures of hot gas and rock – known as pyroclastic flows – that swept down the volcano’s slopes.

"The Church sprang into action immediately by opening shelters and getting lifesaving relief to those who need it. But there is a lot of work to do with so many people impacted by this disaster,” said Luis Rolando Sanchez, CRS’ emergency coordinator for CRS’ Latin America region. Luis is currently assessing the situation in Escuintla, an area that's at the epicenter of the volcanic eruption. “More and more people are arriving at shelters hundreds are thought to have lost their homes. CRS is working with Caritas Escuintla and the local government to coordinate a response that meets the growing needs.”

The president of Guatemala has declared a State of Public Mourning for three days due to the irreparable loss of human lives caused by the eruption. The impacted areas of Guatemala include Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepéquez districts.

CRS is coordinating with government and local actors, including the Church, to provide food, water, medicine and other lifesaving relief items to those impacted by the disaster. The Church has also opened three shelters for the displaced, and the number of people seeking refuge continues to grow.

###

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States. The agency alleviates suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance and peacebuilding. For more information, please visit crs.org or crsespanol.org and follow CRS on social media: Facebook, @CatholicRelief, @CRSnews, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

“What I’ve seen so far is complete destruction. Hundreds of people have lost everything and dozens of people have been killed. Some families are still searching for missing loved ones. Yet despite the unimaginable damage and heartbreak, I have hope that these communities will recover. People in Guatemala are nothing if not resilient,” Sanchez said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.