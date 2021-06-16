CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 16 June 2021

Guatemala

More than 266,400 people have been affected and five people have died across Guatemala as a result of floods during the rainy season, which started in May. Of the total number of people affected, 4,430 have been evacuated since May. Rain and flooding have damaged over 1,000 houses (368 slightly, 768 moderately, and 34 severely damaged). 39 roads across the country are damaged, disrupting travel for thousands of people. There were reports of incidents involving falling trees and landslides in villages in the departments of Cahabón and Alta Verapaz, damaging roads, buildings, and bridges and displacing 25 people. The risk of flooding due to the overflowing of Suchiate River, on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, has increased in the last 24 hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of Guatemala on 15-16 June. Shelter needs are reported.

Haiti

Since 1 June, a surge in inter-gang clashes has displaced an estimated 10,000 people in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince. More than 650,000 people are affected, of whom 500,000 are in Martissant, Bas Delmas, Saint Martin, and Bel’Air communes. Most of the displaced are staying in makeshift shelters, with limited access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, at increased risk of COVID-19. There is also a lack of NFIs and food. Gender-based violence has been reported within the displaced population, including rape, sexual assault, and exchange of “sex for shelter”. Limited resources and limited access due to insecurity have resulted in less than one-third of the IDPs receiving humanitarian assistance. The initial response has used resources originally designated for the upcoming hurricane season; more supplies are urgently needed to replenish those supplies and to respond to current needs. This raises concerns about Haiti’s capacity to respond to the current situation and future natural disasters.

Syria

Declining water levels in the Euphrates River since January reached a critically low level in May, increasing the risk of widespread water shortages affecting the supply of drinking water, agricultural production, and electricity supply, particularly in northeast Syria. Around 5.5 million people in Syria depend on the Euphrates for drinking water and irrigation. Tishreen dam in Aleppo governorate and Tabqa dam in Al Raqqa governorate face at least partial closures due to depleting water levels, putting around 3 million people at risk of losing electricity. Agricultural production and food security in northeast Syria will be affected, with the amount of wheat and barley production already reduced in 2021: wheat production is expected to be to around 500,000 tons in 2021, compared to 850,000 tons in 2020 in the northeast.

