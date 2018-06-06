06 Jun 2018

Convoy of Hope responds to volcano in Guatemala

Report
from Convoy of Hope
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

JUNE 5, 2018 | 4:00 PM

SPRINGFIELD, MO.Convoy of Hope has dispatched a team in response to the recent Fuego Volcano eruption in Guatemala. On June 3, 2018, the unexpected eruption sent lava and destructive mud flows down its steep banks destroying everything in its path.

Early reports state that several villages have been destroyed and 70 people are reported dead following the eruption. These numbers are expected to rise as search teams gain access to the affected areas. According to Convoy’s partners on the ground, neighboring communities have been helping survivors, but their ability to do so will decrease in the coming days.

Convoy of Hope has made contact with partners on the ground and is deploying a team expected to arrive Wednesday, June 6. The Convoy team will focus on the distribution of food, water filtration systems, solar lights and dust masks to aid survivors.

Right now, thousands of Guatemalans have been displaced from their homes and are desperately searching for shelter and resources. In the coming days Convoy of Hope will distribute life-saving aid to those affected by the Fuego Volcano eruption.

You can donate to this response at convoy.org/respond and follow our response here.

