Commission against Impunity in Guatemala Made Decisive Contribution to Strengthening Rule of Law, Says Secretary-General

The International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), whose mandate comes to an end today, made a decisive contribution to strengthen the rule of law, as well as investigation and prosecution capacities in Guatemala over its 12 years of operation. The Secretary-General expresses his gratitude to CICIG staff for their professionalism and commitment to assist in the cause of justice. He also trusts that efforts to fight impunity will continue and expresses the United Nations readiness to continue cooperating with Guatemala in strengthening the rule of law.

The Secretary-General expects that the rights of those involved in the fight against impunity in Guatemala will be protected.

