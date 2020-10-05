Central America - Migrant Caravan (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2020)

More than 4,000 Honduran migrants, fleeing violence and hunger, entered Guatemala on 1 October, joining a newly formed caravan heading towards the US.

Guatemala opened its borders two weeks ago after six months of lockdown. While only 15 people managed to file asylum claims, more than 2,000 Hondurans were forced to return as of 3 October.

DG ECHO's partners have been assisting returnees at the Omoa Returned Migrant Care Centre (Atlantic coast of Honduras), providing food, hygiene kits, medical assistance, biosecurity equipment and restoring family links.