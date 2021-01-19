Central America - Migrant caravan (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2021)

On 16 January, around 7,000 Honduran - fleeing persecution, violence and poverty intensified by Hurricanes ETA and IOTA and COVID-19 pandemic - started a new caravan and moved to Guatemala. The caravan is the first in this year and has been initiated less than a week before United States President-elect Joe Biden, who promised a more human approach to migration, takes office. According to media, a violent response against migrants by the Guatemalan security forces has been witnessed in the border between Honduras and Guatemala, resulting in 11 migrants and two military staff wounded. Around 1,000 migrants were returned to Honduras while 500 (including 192 accompanied minors) were referred to the migration authorities. The protection cluster group made a statement calling for the respect of human rights protection and access to the asylum procedures, as well as the need to guarantee access to humanitarian assistance without discrimination. DG ECHO's partners are providing assistance on the ground and continue monitoring the situation. They also share concerns regarding the capacity of shelters in Guatemala city and Tecan Uman.