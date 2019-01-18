18 Jan 2019

Central America - Migrant caravan (DG ECHO, NGOs, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

  • In Central America a new migrant caravan is forming moving towards the United States –Mexico border. On 15 and 16 January approximately 1 700 people crossed the border between Honduras and Guatemala in Agua Caliente, while more than 100 people are estimated to have crossed the Pedro de Alvarado border from El Salvador to Guatemala on 16 January. Another group of around 300 people is currently in the Guatemalan city of Tecun Uman.

  • Individuals and families are trying to escape the widespread violence and poverty affecting their cities, unveiling the dramatic social situation in Northern Central America. The most urgent humanitarian needs include shelter, water, food, health assistance and protection.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.