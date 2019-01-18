Central America - Migrant caravan (DG ECHO, NGOs, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2019)

In Central America a new migrant caravan is forming moving towards the United States –Mexico border. On 15 and 16 January approximately 1 700 people crossed the border between Honduras and Guatemala in Agua Caliente, while more than 100 people are estimated to have crossed the Pedro de Alvarado border from El Salvador to Guatemala on 16 January. Another group of around 300 people is currently in the Guatemalan city of Tecun Uman.