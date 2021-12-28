Central America: Hurricanes Eta & Iota - 12-months update (MDR43007)

Summary of main revisions to the Emergency Plan of Action:

This operation update documents the following changes to the emergency plan of action :

A No-Cost Extension of the appeal operational timeframe from 31 May 2022 to 31 August 2022 to accommodate the implementation of the newest donor contribution to the Guatemalan Red Cross, which will be carrying actions in the field until July 2022.

In the case of Guatemala , it is necessary to extend the implementation timeframe due to new contributions whose funds will be implemented mainly in 2022 and, due to difficulties of access to the communities, it is expected that more time will be needed than initially planned. In addition, there have been demonstrations in the intervention area due to mining activities, making it challenging to comply with the planning of activities, considering the safety and integrity of staff and volunteers. Also, the lack of suppliers interested in participating in bidding processes launched by the National Society through the appeal for tenders causes delays in the purchasing processes. In this regard, the main changes made in the focus sectors for Guatemala are as follows: Livelihoods: The number of people to be assisted was increased due to new contributions focused on livelihoods protection, mainly through the multipurpose cash transfer program. Health: Also due to the new contributions, a new result and its respective indicators and activities were added, focused on strengthening the capacities of the community and local authorities to improve food and nutrition of vulnerable populations, mainly children under five years old. This increased the number of people to be assisted in this sector. In the area of psychosocial support, the number of people assisted increased due to community diagnoses and the demand from the communities for this type of support. WASH: Some activities were eliminated, mainly those focused on the construction of latrines and fumigation, because the communities no longer saw the need for them, or they were carried out in parallel with funds outside this Appeal. Disaster Risk Reduction: The targets, indicators, and activities were eliminated because the National Society carried out most of the activities in parallel with funds outside this Appeal.

In the case of Honduras , it is one of the National Societies with the highest percentage of implementation of the appeal funds. In all focus areas, some indicators decreased, and others increased in their goal because the aspirational budget was not reached; modifications were made based on the current budget of the operation. In shelter, the target of the number of people and families who have safe, adequate, and durable recovery accommodation and assistance for settlement was reduced. In addition, the Participatory Approach for Shelter Awareness (PASSA) will be carried out to complement those communities to increase local capacity to reduce risks related to housing. In the health and PGI sectors, the goals were exceeded, and the number of individuals and families is expected to continue increasing. In livelihoods, the goal was reduced in the support through CVA to families and volunteers, as well as the number of micro-enterprises whose livelihoods are restored or improved to the pre-disaster level. The implementation of good farming practices will not be implemented due to a lack of funds. In WASH, the target modification was minimal, and some indicators are going to be completed in the next months. In migration, most indicators will not be reached. However, the HRC will continue to work bilaterally with the IFRC and other institutions to provide humanitarian support to the migrant population. In disaster risk reduction, implementation will focus on raising awareness about climate change at the community level.



Some actions and indicators of the response stage have been eliminated since the operation is focused on recovery activities due to the constant changes of context and phase change.