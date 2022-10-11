Central America - Hurricane JULIA, update (GDACS, CONRED Guatemala, Civil Protection El Salvador, Fire Department Honduras , COPECO Honduras, Red Cross Colombia, SINAPRED Nicaragua, NOAA-CPC, INETER, SNET, INS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2022)

- After the passage of Hurricane JULIA on 9-10 October over Central America, at least 24 people have died, as reported by national authorities in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
- In Guatemala, four are missing and 11 others sustained injuries due to floods and landslides. About 1,165 people were displaced to evacuation centres and up to 457,300 individuals have been affected. In El Salvador, 10 people died, while evacuation operations for the local population continues due to the overflow of several rivers. Floods and river overflow have been affecting Honduras as well, where at least four people died and one is missing, while a number of residents have been evacuated.
- Two individuals were injured and about 5,000 others have been affected in San Andrés and Providencia Archipelago (Colombia), while in Nicaragua, where JULIA made landfall as Hurricane Cat. 1 on the early morning of 9 October, a number of people have been affected due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to affect Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua on 11-12 October.
