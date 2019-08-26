26 Aug 2019

Central America: Dengue Outbreak Information Bulletin no. 1

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (803.02 KB)

This bulletin is being issued for information only; it reflects the current situation and details available at the time.

The situation

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in the first 30 epidemiological weeks of 2019 in the Americas Region, there were 2,052,914 dengue cases (12,268 classified as severe), including 740 deaths. The number of cases reported is higher than the annual totals reported in the last two years (2017 and 2018). In 2018, there were 560,586 reported cases of dengue and 336 deaths.

PAHO has warned that this latest cycle of dengue outbreak in the region is of particularly concern because children under the age of 15 are among the most affected. Additionally, the deadliest of the four serotypes of the virus, DEN-2 is the one currently affected children and adolescents. The ten countries most affected by dengue (highest incidence) are currently: Nicaragua, Brazil, Honduras, Belize, Colombia, El Salvador, Paraguay, Guatemala, Mexico and Venezuela.

The number of cases reported is higher than the previous years but lower than annual totals during the 2015-2016 epidemic cycle.

Guatemala and Honduras have the highest Case Fatality Rate (CFR)2 in Central America so far. Official figures of severe and laboratory confirmed cases for Nicaragua are still to be confirmed.

In the last three epidemiological weeks the incidence of dengue cases in Nicaragua and Honduras has gradually increased while there is a slight increase in El Salvador and Guatemala.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.