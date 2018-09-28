28 Sep 2018

Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, September 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (76.48 KB)

Spring/Primera and Summer/Postrera agricultural campaigns affected by prolonged dry spell

Key Messages

  • Ongoing crops of maize and beans of Primera season in the subsistence areas of the dry corridor are showing losses due to the impact of an extended dry spell, reporting losses between 50 and 75 percent on maize and beans. In Haiti, Spring campaign harvests are below normal due to the drought. On the other hand, banana, root and tuber and fruit crops are normal.

  • According to the COF (Climate outlook forecast for Central America), below average precipitation is forecasted for most of the areas in Central America during August-October, including the dry corridor, which could result in losses for the Postrera basic grains season.

  • Prices of staples show different trends: maize prices remain below average in Guatemala, average in Honduras, and above average in Nicaragua. Bean prices remain above average in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In El Salvador, although maize and bean prices remain below average, they atypically increased due to stock retention from market. In Haiti, local maize prices increased while local black bean prices were stable.

  • Labor demand for coffee sector in Central America will decrease due to low international prices while the rest of labor demand sectors will remain stable. This situation is likely to impact subsistence farmers who rely partially on coffee harvest labor activities for their income. These households plan to rely on the sale of firewood, unusual sale of minor species an atypical migration.

  • Until January 2019, households will remain in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) in Guatemala. Meanwhile in the rest of the region, poor households remain in Minimal (IPC Phase 1). Although, certain households in affected areas could face worse outcomes. Haiti remains in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) and in Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food insecurity. Some households in the North could be in crisis (IPC Phase 3), due to the drought.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.