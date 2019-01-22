Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, January 2019

Climate irregularities continue to impact livelihoods

Key Messages

As a result of the prolonged seasonal dry spell, poor households in the Dry Corridor of Central - America continue the see a deterioration of their livelihoods and are depending on the market to purchase of basic grains. In drought affected areas of Haiti, very poor households engage in subsistence activities such as petty trading and sale of charcoal.

The persistence of El Niño conditions could cause an irregular start of the first rainy season in 2019 causing delays for the beginning of the Primera cropping cycle. Additionally, El Niño conditions may impact Apante's agricultural cycle in production areas of Nicaragua and Honduras.

In Central America, maize and bean market supplies are near average, due to an average Postrera harvest. Maize prices decreased but remain above average, meanwhile bean prices are expected to remain average to below average, except in Nicaragua where prices keep increasing. In Haiti, maize prices increased due to limited supply from drought affected areas. Local beans and imported rice prices remain above five-year average.