22 Jan 2019

Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original

Climate irregularities continue to impact livelihoods

Key Messages

  • As a result of the prolonged seasonal dry spell, poor households in the Dry Corridor of Central - America continue the see a deterioration of their livelihoods and are depending on the market to purchase of basic grains. In drought affected areas of Haiti, very poor households engage in subsistence activities such as petty trading and sale of charcoal.

  • The persistence of El Niño conditions could cause an irregular start of the first rainy season in 2019 causing delays for the beginning of the Primera cropping cycle. Additionally, El Niño conditions may impact Apante's agricultural cycle in production areas of Nicaragua and Honduras.

  • In Central America, maize and bean market supplies are near average, due to an average Postrera harvest. Maize prices decreased but remain above average, meanwhile bean prices are expected to remain average to below average, except in Nicaragua where prices keep increasing. In Haiti, maize prices increased due to limited supply from drought affected areas. Local beans and imported rice prices remain above five-year average.

  • Most households through the region are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) food security outcomes. A limited population in drought affected areas in Haiti, Central American Dry Corridor and areas in Guatemala with limited coffee labor income are seeing their livelihoods disrupted and are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). The number of households in this situation will increase as the lean season advances.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.