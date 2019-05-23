Case Study: Barrio Mio and Katye: PCI's neighbourhood approach in cities

Following from ALNAP research on the importance of understanding urban contexts to improve humanitarian response, 'Barrio Mio and Katye: PCI's neighbourhood approach in cities' is the first in a series of case studies showcasing examples of humanitarian projects operating effectively in complex urban environments.

This case study focuses on the context of Guatemala City, in particular its informal settlements. It explores how a disaster risk reduction (DRR) project, Barrio Mio, is working in this complex urban environment and how this project developed following a similar response, known as the Katye project, implemented after the 2010 Port-au-Prince Earthquake.

The case study looks at how these two projects have navigated complex urban spaces, and the obstacles and enabling factors that have challenged as well as made possible new ways of working.