C4D in Humanitarian Action: Guatemala Fuego volcano 2018 - Participatory production and the strengthening of local capacity for accountability to affected populations

On 3 June 2018, at 3 p.m., the Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted for the second time that year. The strong explosions sent columns of ash rising as high as 15,000 metres above sea level and pyroclastic flows moving west and southwest, according to the special volcanological bulletin issued by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).1 The most affected communities were those bordering the volcano: the departments of Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango. Following the eruption, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales declared a National Red Alert and a State of Calamity for the three departments.2 In the first week, 3,510 people were sheltered in 18 official sites in Escuintla and Sacatepéquez. This case study looks at how C4D was used in this response.