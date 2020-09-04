Belize, Guatemala, Mexico - Tropical Cyclone NANA update (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2020)

Tropical Cyclone NANA made landfall south of Dangriga Town (central coast of Belize) on 3 September, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane). NANA continued inland across central Belize, and northern Guatemala on 3 September, weakening. After that, NANA dissipated near to the Guatemala/Mexico border on 4 September.

In Belize, UN OCHA reports as of 3 September, more than 4,000 sheltered people, with more than half in Toledo District. In Guatemala, the same source reports at least 500 affected people across Alta Verapaz Department.

DG ECHO partners in Guatemala are monitoring the situation – forecasts mention strong rain of 100 mm for the next 3 days in Petén, la Verapaces and Huehuetenango, as well as in the zones of the Costa Sur.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction in Guatemala (CONRED) reports flooding and overflown river areas in Petén, Izabal, Zacapa, Sacatepéquez, Chiquimula y Chimaltenango. The authorities in Guatemala started to prepare and preposition themselves in 5 regions of the country, particularly in Izabal and Petén –fresh rations, kitchen kits, personal hygiene kits ready to be distributed to the affected people. CONRED is ensuring communication with the authorities and recommends the population to be aware and to auto evacuate in case of necessity and to avoid spreading rumours.