Attorney General must step up efforts against impunity in Guatemala

A few days before the exit of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) from the country, in the context of concerning setbacks and risks to the justice system and human rights from high-level authorities, Amnesty International has published an open letter to the Attorney General of Guatemala calling on her to assume her responsibility to provide continuity to the efforts and achievements made in the fight against impunity.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, Director for the Americas at Amnesty International, said:

"There is no time to waste. Guatemala needs the Attorney General to assume her responsibility and demonstrate with forceful actions her commitment to justice and human rights. The plan to be announced on 29 August must include truly strategic measures to genuinely strengthen the investigative capacity of the Public Prosecutor's Office, protect prosecutors and keep the fight against impunity alive. Regardless of changes in government, Amnesty International will continue to speak out against threats to human rights and those who defend them".

