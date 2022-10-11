Attention to 224 incidents due to rains associated with Tropical Cyclone Julia

Informative Bulletin No. 335-2022

Rains associated with the tropical phenomena Julia caused 224 incidents, which were attended by institutions that make up the System of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, this until the night of October 10, 2022.

Events between landslides, landslides, subsidence, floods, among others, affected 457 thousand 298 people. CONRED, in compliance with its functions, coordinated the evacuation of 3,396 people, after evaluating the houses that had damage or were in risk areas.

1 thousand 167 of those mentioned were housed. With regard to infrastructure, the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis -EDAN- determined that 1,110 homes presented damage between slight, moderate and severe, at the same time, 52 highways and 9 bridges were reported affected.

recommendations

Stay informed through official information channels of the institutions of the CONRED System. Report any situation of risk, emergency or disaster to the territorial authorities and to telephone 119. Drive carefully on road sections with steep topographies. Be informed by official means of the level of the flows of the rivers of the Pacific, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean basins. Avoid crossing rivers or bodies of water. DON'T TAKE A RISK. Keep the 72-hour backpack ready in case of preventive evacuation. Insure ships in safe ports, do not navigate along the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, especially in periods close to high tide. To the associations of boatmen and artisanal fishermen, take the necessary preventive measures to safeguard the life and integrity of people. On the coasts of the country, to fishermen and tourists, heed the recommendations and restrictions issued by the authorities. Carry out a review of the drainage and rainwater systems of their homes. To the population in general, inform the local authorities about damages they observe in the public drainage and sewage systems surrounding their communities.