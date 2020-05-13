Applying the Global Compact on Refugees in Central America and Mexico (January - March 2020)

COVID19 RESPONSE

In light of the spread of Coronavirus in Central America and Mexico,

MIRPS countries adapted their responses to refugees to address the crisis. Among best practices are:

Guaranteed medical assistance to people of concern under the same conditions as nationals.

Availability of call centers to receive consultations and manage appointments.

Extension of asylum seeker cards and work permits.

Reception of requests for new permits, certifications and travel documents via e-mail.

Suspension of deadlines to present a recourse or report incidents.

Refugees maintain their migratory status when returning to the country.

Inclusion of people of concern within social assistance initiatives.

Coordination with shelters to guarantee continuity of services and assistance.