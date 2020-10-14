Applying the Global Compact on Refugees in Central America and Mexico (April - June 2020) [EN/ES]

SOLIDARITY IN ACTION: LAUNCH OF THE SPANISH PRESIDENCY OF THE MIRPS SUPPORT PLATFORM

The Spanish Presidency of the MIRPS Support Platform was launched on 29 June 2020. Through the Platform, Spain will lead efforts to galvanize the commitment of the international community to support the implementation of MIRPS national action plans. During the event, which brought together the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, the OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

During the launch, all parties highlighted the need to comprehensively address the root causes of displacement with responses that go beyond financial support, and that respond to the needs of the most vulnerable populations.

Hence, and taking upon the leadership of the Support Platform, Spain called for solidarity and commitment, outlining four strategic priorities that will guide its role for the next twelve month: i) To provide visibility to the crisis and attract new support for the MIRPS; ii) Step up efforts to ensure greater involvement of development actors; iii Facilitate dialogue and cooperation between platform members and MIRPS countries; and iv) Engage the private sector to generate jobs and opportunities to foster inclusion and reduce the root causes of forced displacement.