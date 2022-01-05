72.06 hectares consumed during the Fire Season

Informative Bulletin No. 003-2022

During the 2021-2022 Forest Fire Season, a total of 72.06 hectares have been consumed, especially affecting the departments of Baja Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Jalapa, Petén, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sololá and Zacapa.

Similarly, 66 claims have been reported in 13 departments, classified as follows:

1 forest in Alta Verapaz.

1 forest and 1 non-forest in Baja Verapaz.

3 forestry and 2 non-forestry in Chimaltenango.

3 forestry and 1 non-forestry in El Progreso.

2 forestry and 16 non-forestry in Guatemala.

2 forestry and 1 non-forestry in Huehuetenango.

3 forestry and 2 non-forestry in Jalapa.

4 forestry and 2 non-forestry in Petén.

2 foresters in Quetzaltenango.

7 forestry and 3 non-forestry in Quiché.

1 forest and 1 non-forest in San Marcos.

4 foresters in Sololá.

1 forest and 3 non-forest in Zacapa.

It is worth mentioning that on the morning of Monday, January 3, a forest fire was reported in Río Hondo, Zacapa, which would have been 100% controlled. The claim is expected to settle naturally.

Attention to accidents by the Forest Fire Response Brigade -BRIF / GUA- of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- and institutions that make up the CONRED System is developed in compliance with the National Protocol for the Season of Forest Fires 2021-2022. Learn more about this document by entering the following link:

https://conred.gob.gt/protocolo-nacional-temporada-de-incendios-forestales-2021-2022/

In an emergency situation, contact 119 of CONRED.