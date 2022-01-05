39.55 hectares consumed during the Fire Season

Informative Bulletin No. 575-2021

During the Forest Fire Season 2021-2022, a total of 39.55 hectares have been consumed, especially affecting the departments of Baja Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Petén, Quiché, Sololá and Zacapa.

Similarly, 34 claims have been reported in 10 departments, classified as follows:

1 forest in Alta Verapaz.

1 forest and 1 non-forest in Baja Verapaz.

2 foresters in El Progreso.

2 forestry and 8 non-forestry in Guatemala.

1 forester in Huehuetenango.

4 forestry and 2 non-forestry in Petén.

1 forester in Quetzaltenango.

4 foresters in Quiché.

4 foresters in Sololá.

3 non-forest in Zacapa.

It is worth mentioning that during the morning of Wednesday, December 29, no fire was reported in the national territory, however, the Forest Fire Response Brigade -BRIF / GUA- of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- remains in preparation to attend to Risk, Emergency or Disaster situations -RED- that could occur before the current season.

The attention to claims by CONRED's BRIF / GUA and institutions that make up the CONRED System is developed in compliance with the National Protocol for the Forest Fire Season 2021-2022. Learn more about this document by entering the following link:

https://conred.gob.gt/protocolo-nacional-temporada-de-incendios-forestales-2021-2022/

In an emergency situation, contact 119 of CONRED.