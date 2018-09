JTWC Summary: TYPHOON 26W (MANGKHUT), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 59 NM NORTHEAST OF ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, HAS TRACKED WESTWARD AT 17 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS. MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 100600Z IS 29 FEET. NEXT WARNINGS AT 101500Z, 102100Z, 110300Z AND 110900Z.