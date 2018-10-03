President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Territory of Guam

Release date: October 3, 2018

Release Number: HQ-18-141

WASHINGTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the territory of Guam to supplement territorial recovery efforts in the areas affected by Typhoon Mangkhut from September 10 through September 11, 2018.

Federal funding is also available to the territory, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures within the territory.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Ruiz said additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

