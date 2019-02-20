Pacific Ocean, Guam (USA), The Northern Mariana Islands (USA) - Tropical Cyclone WUTIP (GDACS, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2019)

Tropical Cyclone WUTIP formed over western Pacific Ocean on 19 February and started moving north-west offshore. On 20 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 1 440 km south-east of Guam Island and 1 500 km south-southeast of Saipan Island, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).

Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to continue north-east, strenghtening and could pass south-west of Guam on 23-24 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 194 km/h.