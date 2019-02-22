22 Feb 2019

National Weather Service Tiyan GU: Typhoon Wutip (02W) Special Advisory Number 11A (10:58 AM ChST, Fri Feb 22 2019)

Report
from Government of Guam
Published on 22 Feb 2019

TYPHOON WUTIP NOW MOVING NORTHWEST

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY

The Tropical Storm Watch for Guam is upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Agrihan and Pagan in the northern Mariana Islands.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Guam in the Mariana Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Agrihan and Pagan in the northern Mariana Islands.

A Typhoon Warning remains in effect for Satawal in Yap State and for Puluwat in Chuuk State.

A Tropical Storm Warning and Typhoon Watch remain in effect for Faraulep in Yap State.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Ulul in Chuuk State.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Rota, Tinian, and Saipan in the Mariana Islands and Woleai in Yap State.

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CHST...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

Location...8.3N 147.2E

About 65 miles north of Satawal

About 155 miles northwest of Puluwat

About 170 miles west of Ulul

About 180 miles east of Faraulep

About 235 miles east-northeast of Woleai

About 325 miles west of Chuuk

About 390 miles south-southeast of Guam

About 425 miles south-southeast of Rota

About 475 miles south-southeast of Tinian

About 480 miles south-southeast of Saipan

Maximum sustained winds...105 mph

Present movement...northwest...305 degrees at 12 mph

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1000 AM CHST...0000 UTC...the center of Typhoon Wutip was located near Latitude 8.3 degrees North and Longitude 147.2 degrees East.

Wutip is moving northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to continue in this general direction with a slight increase in forward speed over the next 24 hours.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 105 mph. Wutip is forecast to intensify through tonight.

Typhoon force winds extend outward from the center up to 50 miles.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 185 miles.

NEXT ADVISORY

The next scheduled advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 200 PM this afternoon followed by an intermediate advisory at 500 PM.

$$

Kleeschulte

