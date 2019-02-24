24 Feb 2019

National Weather Service Tiyan GU: Super Typhoon Wutip (02W) Advisory Number 19 (702 AM ChST Sun Feb 24 2019)

SUPER TYPHOON WUTIP MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWEST AWAY FROM GUAM

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY

None.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Guam and Rota.

A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Tinian, Saipan, Pagan and Agrihan.

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CHST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

Location...12.6N 142.2E

About 185 miles west-southwest of Guam

About 230 miles west-southwest of Rota

About 285 miles southwest of Tinian

About 295 miles southwest of Saipan

About 450 miles south-southwest of Pagan

About 485 miles south-southwest of Agrihan

Maximum sustained winds...155 mph

Present movement...northwest...315 degrees at 7 mph

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 700 AM CHST...2100 UTC...the eye of Super Typhoon Wutip was located by radar and satellite near Latitude 12.6 degrees North and Longitude 142.2 degrees East. Wutip is moving northwest at 7 mph and it is expected to continue to the northwest through Monday morning before turning to the north-northwest and north Monday night and Tuesday. Super Typhoon Wutip will slow down later today and move at a slow drift through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 155 mph. Latest radar and satellite imagery indicates that an eyewall replacement cycle is occurring or recently completed. As a result, Wutip is forecast to intensify to a peak intensity of 160 mph, category 5, around midday before starting a slow weakening trend tonight.

Typhoon force winds extend outward from the center up to 60 miles. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from the center up to 190 miles.

NEXT ADVISORY

An intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 1100 AM followed by the next scheduled advisory at 200 PM.

$$

W. AYDLETT

