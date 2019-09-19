JIC Release No. 4 - United Front to Address Dengue

The Office of the Governor of Guam and the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) are working collaboratively to reduce the spread of the dengue virus. On Wednesday, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio met with agency heads to continue directing resources towards the effort. U.S. Centers for Disease Control Medical Epidemiologist, Dr. Thane Hancock, also briefed senators and village mayors on the dengue virus.

“The health and safety of our community is a top priority, and I am confident in the response plan being deployed by our public health professionals in collaboration with the U.S. Center for Disease Control,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said. “The community has the full commitment and support of our Administration and our partners to reduce the spread of the dengue virus.”

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was partially activated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Specific government of Guam agencies have been called to assist the EOC to facilitate greater collaboration and communications between government agencies. The Joint Information Center (JIC) activated to support the response plan.

Progress in Mangilao and Dededo

The DPHSS Epidemiology and Surveillance Teams continued canvassing homes in the village of Mangilao, where the first case of locally acquired dengue case was confirmed. Teams began canvassing Dededo, along Swamp Road, in response to Wednesday’s second confirmed case of locally acquired dengue. Residents in a 200-meter radius of the affected areas are being asked to spray their homes with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved insecticides to control the spread of mosquitoes.

As of Wednesday, September 18, the Epidemiology and Surveillance Team visited a total of 90 homes in both Mangilao and Dededo. In addition to assistance with insecticide application, residents are provided educational materials to include Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

regarding EPA approved insecticides being used by the contractor for effective vector control. One challenge experienced by teams is obtaining consent for homes to be sprayed.

All Guam residents are encouraged to remove any debris with stagnant water that may provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Event Community Health Outreach (Media Campaign)

The DPHSS Event Community Health Outreach Team (ECHO) continues with an aggressive media campaign. They are working to distribute educational materials islandwide. To date, the ECHO team has provided educational materials to the Mayors’ Council of Guam, public schools, private schools, non-aligned schools, and daycare facilities.

Clinical Management, Dengue Presentation to Physicians, and Staff

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention continues to provide DPHSS with the technical assistance on epidemiological surveillance, monitoring, and vaccine information. DPHSS is working closely with a physician from the CDC to provide presentations to the Regional Community Health Centers in Dededo and Inarajan, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Medical Society, Guam Medical Association, and Guam Regional Medical City.

Joint Information Center

For more information, the public may call the Joint Information Center from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (671) 478-0208/09/10.

The community is reminded to refer to the following Frequently Asked Questions for more information or visit https://ghs.guam.gov/. If there is an emergency, dial 911.